Mario Balotelli reveals one that will make him join French giants PSG

Italian striker of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli, has disclosed the one condition under which he will consider a move to French giants, Paris St Germain.

Balotelli says that having played for PSG’s local rivals Nice, it will be extremely difficult for him to consider the French giant.



He will however move to the club if they offer him a €10m salary proposal on a weekly basis.



“What if PSG calls me? No chance. No way — as I used to play for Marseille and Nice so… no way”. What if they come with €10m salary proposal?”. Of course. In that case I’d accept… for €10m I’d even join my brother’s team and go play there!”, told TvPlay.



Mario Balotelli was performing punditry duties on the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United and PSG.



Newcastle United thumped Luis Henrique’s side 4-1 at St James’ Park to go top of Group F of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League.



The Magpies took the lead in the 17th minute as they pounced on a defensive error from Marquinhos, and a few seconds later Miguel Almiron fired past goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma.

Dan Burn doubled the hosts' advantage as he powered home a towering header shortly before half-time, and fellow local lad Sean Longstaff put his side into dreamland with a powerful strike that proved too hot for Donnarumma after the break.



Lucas Hernandez pulled a goal back for the visitors, who had more than 70 percent possession but registered just one shot on target, only for Fabian Schar to complete the rout in second-half stoppage-time with a long-range runner to give the hosts their first Champions League win in 20 years.



Mario Balotelli has had a nomadic football career, playing for clubs in France, Italy, England and Turkey.



