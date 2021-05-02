Mario Balotelli scores 11 minutes brace to propel AC Monza away win at Salernitana

Striker, Mario Balotelli

Experienced striker Mario Balotelli Barwah netted a brace in 11 minutes when AC Monza beat US Salernitana 3-1 in the Italian Serie B on Saturday.

Balotelli entered the game in the 80th minute to replace Davide Diaw and scored one minute later.



The former Inter Milan and Manchester City star scored his second goal of the game in the 90+1 minute to ensure the visitors claim all three points.

The win keeps Monza's Serie A hopes alive as they sit at the 4th position on the league standings with 58 points, just three points adrift second-placed US Lecce.



The 30-year-old former Italy striker has scored 4 goals in only 9 appearances for Monza in the Italian second-tier this campaign.