Mario Balotelli scores twice in 11 minutes for Monza

Mario Balotelli

Suddenly, Mario Balotelli in the most delicate moment of Monza, in the first of the two games to be won, against Salernitana, the attacker scores a brace in 11 minutes, entering the 80'. An afternoon that the former Rossoneri will not be able to forget.

First of all, he was not among those eight players, led by Boateng, who on Monday afternoon (April 26) went to the Lugano Casino which is less than an hour's drive from Monza (in addition to the Ghanaian, there were Armellino, Bellusci, Gytkjaer , Donati, Barilla, Anastasio and Bettella: "They made a foolish mistake, they didn't know how to assess the situation we are in, there are no excuses," said the coach, Cristian Brocchi).



Secondly, he has shown that he still knows how to make himself useful. To the happiness of Adriano Galliani, who a few months ago gave him the umpteenth chance in his career.

So in the 80th minute Balotelli gets off the bench and enters the field in place of Diaw with the result nailed to 1-1 (Frattesi's advantage, Gondo's equalizer). What does he do? Decisive double. Because Mario makes Super Mario and after 60 seconds he immediately scores, scoring the 2-1.