Mario Balotelli survives car crash in Brescia

The accident occurred specifically in Orzinuovi, one of the towns in Brescia

Italian striker of Ghanaian descent, Mario Balotelli has been involved in a car crash.

The devastating accident happened in Brescia on Thursday night but thankfully he survived.



Checks have revealed that the accident occurred specifically in Orzinuovi, one of the towns in Brescia which is the hometown of the player.



Mario Balotelli is said to have lost control of his Audi Q8 car and crashed into a wall.



Mario Balotelli, 33, currently plays his football in Turkey for Adana Demirspor. He is back in Italy as a result of the November international break and looking forward to making a full recovery from injury.

Although local reports in Turkey indicate that the player was staggering when he came out of the crashed car, he is said to be doing very fine.



Balotelli is understood to have visited a medical facility to receive medical attention.



