Maritzburg United announce the signing of Kwame Peprah

Thu, 12 Jan 2023

South African Premiership club, Maritzburg United have announced that they have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah.

Today, Maritzburg United have through a statement confirmed that Kwame Peprah has been signed on loan for the rest of the 2022/23 football season.

“Maritzburg United Football Club are delighted to announce the acquisitions of Ali Meza, Bradley Cross, and Kwame Peprah.

“Meza and Cross will join the Team of Choice on permanent deals whilst Peprah arrives on loan from Orlando Pirates,” Maritzburg United said in a statement on Twitter.

