Sports News

Maritzburg United not talking to Orlando Pirates about Richard Ofori – Kadodia

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has rubbished reports that they are currently negotiating with Orlando Pirates for the services of goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The Team of Choice boss also refuted claims that he demands R15 million for the Ghanaian netminder, saying they are not talking to any Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.



Ofori has been linked with a move to the Buccaneers for some time as coach Josef Zinnbauer looks to strengthen his goalkeeping department.



“No, it’s not true that I want R15 million for Ofori. I don’t know who is spreading false stories. That’s is just a lie,” Kadodia told Isolezwe.



“There is no club that we are privately talking to regarding Ofori. We are not talking to any club and that includes Orlando Pirates.”



With Pirates having the likes of Joris Delle, Siyabonga Mpontshane, and Wayne Sandilands in their goalkeeping department, the Black Stars international has been reportedly targeted by the Soweto giants to beef up their squad.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the country and he is likely to be nominated for the PSL Goalkeeper of the Season award.



The towering player has kept 10 clean sheets from 22 league matches this season which has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.



On the other hand, the chairman has already confirmed that an unnamed Belgian club is interested in their first-choice keeper.



Moreover, Pirates are reportedly competing against Mamelodi Sundowns for the keeper’s services, but the latest reports suggesting that the reigning PSL champions are close to signing Bidvest Wits’ Ricardo Goss means they might have pulled out of the race.



However, the agile keeper has made it clear that he is in no rush to leave the Team of Choice, saying the club has treated him well as he is now in his third season in the PSL, having joined coach Eric Tinkler's troops from Ghanaian club Legon Cities in 2017.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.