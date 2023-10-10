Mark Addo re-elected GFA Vice President after unanimous approval

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku and his deputy, Mark Addo

Football administrator, Mark Addo is continuing as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in the second term of President Kurt Okraku.

This has been announced by the Ghana FA after Mark Addo received unanimous approval from the Executive Council.



“Mark Addo has been elected as Vice President of the Ghana Football Association for another term after receiving a unanimous approval from the Executive Council.

“The Koforidua Semper FI Director was nominated by Dr. Ransford Abbey and seconded by Frederick Acheampong while the other Members of the Council unanimously voted for him to retain his position as Vice President,” parts of a GFA Communique said on Monday, October 9.



The re-election of Mark Addo is in conformity with Article 37(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019 which provides that ''The Vice President of the Executive Council shall be elected from amongst the Members of the Executive Council at its maiden sitting. He shall act in the absence of the President''.