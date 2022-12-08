6
Menu
Sports

Marriage proposals pour in for Mohammed Kudus after World Cup heroics

Kudus Marriage Explain.jpeg Kudus has become the darling boy of the Black Stars

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A lot of Ghanaian ladies are raving about Mohammed Kudus and have expressed interest in gettingq married to the Ajax star.

Kudus has now become a household name in Ghana following his heroics for the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Ajax midfielder made three goal contributions in the tournament, scoring two and assisting one as the Black Stars exited the group stage.

The 23-year-old made a huge impact in his first major tournament for the Ghana national team, and also send signals to top European clubs with his performances ahead of the January transfer window.

Kudus has gotten the attention of the ladies being the star player for the Ghana national team at the tournament.

Just like Junior Agogo during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana, Kudus is the most sought-after gentleman in the country.

Kudus images and videos have gone viral mainly because of a marriage proposal from some Ghanaian ladies on social media.

One lady on her post shared a wedding invitation that had Mohammed Kudus as the groom-to-be.

Very hilarious but the former Nordsjaelland midfielder is the hottest and most wanted boy in the country.





Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight