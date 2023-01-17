0
Marseille, AS Monaco interested in Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 17 Jan 2023

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is on the radar of French Ligue 1 clubs AS Monaco and Olympique de Marseille according to reports in France.

Monaco seeks to replace Benoît Badiashile, who joined Chelsea for 40 million euros, and OM might replace Leonardo Balerdi if he leaves.

Mohammed Salisu is nonetheless an unquestionable defender, but Southampton is in the red zone of the Premier League which would make the Black Stars defender desire to go elsewhere.

However, the two French clubs are yet to make an offer. According to Transfermarkt, the player is worth €18 million.

Mohammed Salisu was part of the Ghana team that placed bottom in Group H at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His individual performances at the Mundial got the attention of a lot of clubs.

Salisu played in all three games in Group H for the Black Stars of Ghana. He scored in Ghana's game against South Korea on 28th November.

