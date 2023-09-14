Martin Koopman announces Hearts of Oak squad for Real Tamale United clash

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman has announced his side’s 23-man squad list for their matchday one game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League against Real Tamale United (RTU).

The new season kicks off this weekend at the various stadiums.



The Phobians will hope to record their first win of the season at the Aliu Mahama Stadium after an intense pre-season under the Dutch trainer.



Below is the Hearts of Oak 23-man squad



Eric Ofori Antwi



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi

Kwabena Anane



Kofi Agbesimah



Kelvin Osei Assibey



Dennis Korsah



Leviticus Arthur



Michael Ampadu

Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh



Salifu Ibrahim



Martin Karikari



Nuredeen Aziz



Eric Esso



Suraj Seidu

Kojo Obeng jr



Glid Otanga



Evans Adomako



Kashala Ramos



Alberto Eonde



Amankwah Baafi

Rafael Amponsah



Kassim Cissé