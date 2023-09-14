0
Sports

Martin Koopman announces Hearts of Oak squad for Real Tamale United clash

Martin Koopman Akb99 Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman

Thu, 14 Sep 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman has announced his side’s 23-man squad list for their matchday one game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League against Real Tamale United (RTU).

The new season kicks off this weekend at the various stadiums.

The Phobians will hope to record their first win of the season at the Aliu Mahama Stadium after an intense pre-season under the Dutch trainer.

Below is the Hearts of Oak 23-man squad

Eric Ofori Antwi

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Kwabena Anane

Kofi Agbesimah

Kelvin Osei Assibey

Dennis Korsah

Leviticus Arthur

Michael Ampadu

Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh

Salifu Ibrahim

Martin Karikari

Nuredeen Aziz

Eric Esso

Suraj Seidu

Kojo Obeng jr

Glid Otanga

Evans Adomako

Kashala Ramos

Alberto Eonde

Amankwah Baafi

Rafael Amponsah

Kassim Cissé

