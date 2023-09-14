Martin Koopman announces Hearts of Oak squad for Real Tamale United clash

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman has announced his side’s 23-man squad list for their matchday one game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League against Real Tamale United (RTU).
The new season kicks off this weekend at the various stadiums.
The Phobians will hope to record their first win of the season at the Aliu Mahama Stadium after an intense pre-season under the Dutch trainer.
Below is the Hearts of Oak 23-man squad
Eric Ofori Antwi
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Kwabena Anane
Kofi Agbesimah
Kelvin Osei Assibey
Dennis Korsah
Leviticus Arthur
Michael Ampadu
Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh
Salifu Ibrahim
Martin Karikari
Nuredeen Aziz
Eric Esso
Suraj Seidu
Kojo Obeng jr
Glid Otanga
Evans Adomako
Kashala Ramos
Alberto Eonde
Amankwah Baafi
Rafael Amponsah
Kassim Cissé
