Martin Koopman names Hearts of Oak squad for Karela United game

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has announced his travelling squad for the Ghana Premier League match week 8 fixture against Karela United on Sunday.

This game comes after Hearts of Oak recorded an impressive 3-1 win over champions Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



Now positioned 13th with nine points and one outstanding match against Heart of Lions, Hearts of Oak aims to secure another three points in the match against Karela United to boost their standings.



The game is set to kick off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

Winning at this venue will be a daunting task for the Phobians because of the hostile atmosphere there, though it is not impossible.



See the full squad below:



Richmond Ayi Richard Attah Michael Apadu Kelvin Osei Asibey Kofi Agbesimah Korsah Nkrumah Glid Otanga MVOUO Salifu Ibrahim Martin KARIKARI Enoch Asubonteng Kashala Ramos Hamza lssah Liventius Attur Eounde Dieudonne Winimi Thomas Eric Esso Linda Mtange Michelle Sarpong Suraj Seidu Evans Adomako Gideon Asante Zakari Yakubu