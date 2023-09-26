Martin Koopman wants to introduce Dutch 'total football' system at Hearts of Oak

Martin Koopman

Dutchman Martin Koopman wants to imbibe the the attacking brand of football of his native country at Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak.

The 67-year-old supervised his side's 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC in an epic match day-2 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.



The Dutchman is determined to introduce the Dutch attacking system of football at the club in his debut season.



Martin Koopman said: “We want to play like Holland, attacking football and that must be possible and if you have to see the whole team this week, they are a little bit down.



“Because if you play your pre-season like that we did and you expect the next three points, it’s not going to happen.

“So I must put them on their legs again and give them the good feeling and I see that they stand up and they gave the first three points.” Martin Koopman told StarTimes.



Dutch “total football” system employed players with all-around skills to perform both defensive and attacking duties, but with more aesthetically pleasing consequences in a preferred 4-3-3 formation.



Hearts of Oak, who lost their opening match at Real Tamale United, will travel to the Sunayni Coronation Park to battle Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano next weekend.