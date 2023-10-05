Martin Koopman will do the job - Heart of Oak board member assures fans

Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak board member, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, stands firmly behind Dutch coach Martin Koopman, expressing confidence in his potential to guide the team to success despite their challenging early-season phase.

Koopman assumed the role of head coach, succeeding Serbian coach Slavko Matic, who departed due to a string of unsatisfactory results.



Initially, David Ocloo took the reins as interim coach following Matic's exit but later left the club at the conclusion of the previous season.



While Koopman's appointment initially sparked optimism among Hearts of Oak supporters, driven by the team's strong performance in pre-season matches, this momentum has yet to yield success in the league.



Koopman has encountered two defeats in his initial three matches in charge.



Nwokolo has disclosed that the board remains resolute in their backing of the Dutch strategist, underscoring their unwavering dedication to his leadership despite the team's challenging start to the season.



“He will do the job. I am sure he can do the job. When you check his CV, there is no doubt he will deliver. We (the board) are backing the coach because we know he can do the job,” he told Max FM.

