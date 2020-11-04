Mary Prempeh wins Lady Golfers Pink October Tournament

Lady captain of Achimota Golf Club, Christina Furler

Source: Kofi Cephas, contributor

Golfers from far and near all kitted in pink thronged to the Achimota Golf Club, AGC, on Saturday 31st October 2020 to support this year’s Lady Golfers/ Korle-Bu Breast Unit Pink October Tournament which was initiated by the Lady’s Section of AGC over a decade ago.

The purpose of the tournament was to help raise funds to support the Breast Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in providing breast health education, delivering access to vital early detection screenings and breast health services.



The lady captain (Achimota) Christina Furler, informed that this year’s edition, which was held under her second term as lady captain, was an improvement on last year’s tournament. (78 players took part). She thanked the Pink Tournament Committee for a good job done.



last year the Lady Captain, Christina and her Team, and the Ghana Ladies Golf Union declared their intention of supporting the National Breast Unit at Korle-Bu by dedicating one Golf Tournaments in the month of October every year to Breast Cancer Awareness.



The head of the Breast Surgical Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Doctor Florence Dede were there to grace the occasion. She threw some light on the disease and misconceptions. She commended the golfers for their efforts.



She said Breast cancer should no longer be a death sentence because there is sufficient evidence to show that when breast cancer is diagnosed early and treated effectively, the outcomes are very good!

Proceeds from the tournament would go to the Breast Surgical Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital before the close of this year.



The tournament was won by Mary Prempeh in the ladies’ silver division with an impressive 40 Stableford points. Floria Hurtubise was the first runner -up with 39 points while Jessica Tei finished third with 37 point.



In the Bronze division, Adwoa Asare Asamoah grabbed the first prize with 42 points, while Dr. Adriana Ignea and Louise Serfonten followed with 36 and 34 points respectively. Adwoa Asare also picked the longest drive for ladies.



Christopher Mbii finished first in the men’s category A with 40 points with Joe Mukwala (39) and Elias Hage (38) following in that order.



In the men’s category B, Jiro Horie picked the topmost prize returning a score of 45 he also won the longest drive honors.

Brigette Harrington emerged as the ladies closest to the pin winner with Benny Mimis picking the men’s version.



Many other prizes were presented and prizes for the lowest points were given as encouragement.



Corporate sponsors were Crocodile Matchets in Tema, Platinum Dental, Robesta Chemists Ltd in Accra, Vera Causa/Sahel, Mediterranean Shipping Company Gh. Ltd, Vestpaiva Foundation followed by many private Donations.

