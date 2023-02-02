Mason Greenwood speaks after attempted rape and assault charges dropped

English international, Mason Greenwood

Manchester United forward, Mason Greenwood has said he is happy and relieved that all the rape and sexual allegations charges levelled against him have been dropped.

Greater Manchester police on February 2, 2023, confirmed that the crown prosecution has dropped all charges against the 21-year-old who was due for a trial in November 2023.



“We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case, a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case.



“We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met," a spokesperson said as quoted by The SUN.

Reacting to the news, Mason Greenwood who has been away from the pitch for almost a year thanked his family and loved ones for standing



"I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time," the player said as quoted by The SUN.