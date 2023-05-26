Mass player exodus is something we want to find solution to - Harrison Addo

File photo

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, has disclosed that mass player exodus is something the association is working to stop.

The best players in the middle and at the end of the season leave the Ghana Premier League for greener pastures abroad, incapacitating the Ghanaian teams' ability to compete in Africa.



Harrison Addo said investing in the game is one way they can combat this issue and reduce the poor treatment players receive upon returning to the local game.



"Player exodus from Ghana is something we are looking at and want to find a solution for," he told Asempa FM in an interview.

"The production belt must produce more players than the number leaving Ghana for abroad.



"Investment in the game will also encourage players to stay in Ghana.



"The way we welcome players back when they have played abroad for two years and they are returning, people are pressuring them and saying they are finished."