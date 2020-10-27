Massive boost for Kayserispor as Attamah Larweh recovers from COVID-19

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder, Joseph Attamah

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh has fully recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative on Monday after earlier testing positive for the virus.

The midfielder is set to join his Kayserispor teammates for group training after he was isolated for a week after he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following his return from Ghana camp.



The industrious midfielder tested positive after joining his Black Stars teammates to play the friendly clashes with Mali and Qatar in Antalya about two weeks ago.



He became the 7th Black Stars player to have tested positive for the virus after returning from the national team.

But the good news is that the latest tests conducted on him have proved negative, meaning he’s free from the virus and will be joining his Kayserispor teammates for group training.



His return will be a massive boost for Kayserispor who struggled in their last game without the former Ghana U20 star, losing 3-1 at home to Sivasspor.



Larweh’s return is set to catapult Kayserispor in the Super Lig as they face his former side Rizespor at the Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Sunday.