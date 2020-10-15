Massive boost for Willem II ahead of FC Twente clash as Leeroy Owusu recovers from injury

Defender, Leeroy Owusu

Defender Leeroy Owusu has fully recovered from his injury to give Willem II Tilburg a massive squad boost ahead of the team’s clash against FC Twente this weekend.

The Dutch-born defender who is of Ghanaian descent suffered an injury blow in pre-season while action against VVCS.



As a result, he has missed the early part of the 2020/2021 Eredivisie season where Willem II has enjoyed quite a decent campaign.



Leeroy Owusu has taken advantage of the international break to return to full fitness and is now in line to feature for his team when they take on FC Twente this weekend.

It comes as a piece of good news for Willem II manager Adrie Koster who is keen on having his best squad available.



With the international break coming to an end, the right-back is training with his teammates intensively and will be assessed one last time to ascertain his match fitness before the FC Twente game on Saturday.