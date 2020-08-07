Sports News

Massive endorsement for Nana Yaw Amponsah as he kicks off Kotoko journey

Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to be named Kotoko CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah may have travelled to Kumasi a number of times but his latest visit is surely the biggest and most important one.

The enterprising football administrator is set to take over as the boss of the operating arm of one of Asanteman’s highly respected institutions.



On Thursday, Nana Yaw Amponsah flew to Kumasi ahead of his unveiling today and reports indicate he had more than a rousing welcome.



A mammoth crowd trooped to the airport to welcome Nana Yaw Amponsah to Kumasi.



This morning, video of his arrival at the club’s de-facto secretariat, Sports Hotel has hundreds of supporters observing and cheering on their new CEO.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, according to GhanaWeb sources will sign a three-year deal as the Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Even before his administration takes off, he has received massive backing from one of Kotoko’s board members to deliver a successful mandate.



Kofi Amoah Abban took to Twitter to congratulate Nana Yaw Amponsah on his new appointment.



"Congratulations to Nana Yaw Amponsah, the new Chief Executive of our dear club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Big responsibility but there’s no one better suited for this job than you."



"You have the full support of the Board. May God bless this partnership," he posted.



All you need to know about Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah is/was the Chairman of Division One Club, Phar Rangers FC and also a licensed players' agent/intermediary from 2008 to 2018. He resigned from his position at the club ahead of his impending move to Kotoko.



He is a holder of a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana and a Master's Degree in Sports Law and Practices from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.



The founder of Cornny Drinks Limited is also the Director of Football for Phar Partnerships.



Nana Yaw has a specialty in the areas of Commercial Aspects of Sports, Sports and Ethics, Sports Governance, Representing the Athlete/Player and Sports Regulatory Regimes & Sports Rights, and ambush marketing.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.