Massive squad boost for Strasbourg as Alexander Djiku begins training

Ghana international Alexander Djiku

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has resumed training to give Racing Strasbourg a massive squad boost as the team prepares for a tough clash against Girondins de Bordeaux.

The centre-back suffered an injury setback before the international break, hence missed Ghana’s last two matches in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



With the international break coming to an end, club football will resume next weekend.



While his Racing Strasbourg prepares to face Girondins de Bordeaux, Alexander Djiku has fortunately commenced light training as he races against time to regain full fitness.

He will be closely monitored as the week progressed by team doctors. If he manages to regain full fitness, he could be handed a starting role when his team takes on Bordeaux on Sunday, April 4, 2021.



