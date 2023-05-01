Massive turnout as armwrestling takes over Sunyani

Some of the winners

The Sunyani Technical University was the center of attraction for the commencement of the second edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling championship held on Saturday.

Scores of pupils from Junior High and Senior High Schools thronged the venue to have a feel of the kids’ Armwrestling reality show.



Over 120 kids competed in six boys and girls bodyweight categories and first three winners in all divisions took home a cash prize, medal, certificate of participation and an HD+ decoder.



In the boys’ lightweight division, Vincent Alo-an from All for Christ School defeated Caleb Peprah from Agape International School to win the category while Godlove Gyamfi from Guggisberg School won bronze.



Oxford International School’s Matthew Peprah won the boys’ middleweight after pinning Godfred Awuku from All for Christ School while Emmanuel Hatsa also from Oxford International School won bronze.



The boys’ heavyweight division had Christopher Dasorh from All for Christ emerged winner followed Clement Sampor with Philip Apprah All for Christ taking home a bronze medal for placing third.

The ladies’ lightweight had Ernestine Ayi Hatsa from Oxford International School as the winner followed by Mariama Febir from All for Christ and Faustina Atanga from John Chris School.



Wendy Asamoah, Agnes Awuah and Theresa Miuaah all from All for Christ School won gold, silver, and bronze medals respectively in the girls’ middleweight division.



In the heavyweight category for the girls, Yvonne Kyreh from All for Christ won gold followed by Lovina Kyeremah from Agape School then Shakira Akwabea also from All for Christ won bronze.



Product Manager at SES HD Plus Ghana Limited, Roddy Quaye, commended the participants for exhibiting their skills on the table and urged all winners to continue training to put up quality performance in the national finals.



He mentioned that HD+ was committed to youth development hence their partnership with the Ghana Armwrestling Federation.

Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation who expressed his satisfaction on the collaboration with SES HD Plus thanked the participating schools for making the event a success.



He congratulated the winners and assured them of the federation’s support to adequately prepare them for the finals in Accra and progressive development in making them future champions.



The next stop for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling train is the Greater Accra Region on May 27.



The HD+ Kids Armwrestling is a development initiative by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), sponsored by SES HD Plus and supported by GNTV Junior, K-Ointment, ETV Ghana, Twellium Industries etc.