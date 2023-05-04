1
Menu
Sports

Massive turnout for maiden edition of Corporate Workout

Corporate Work Gala Some participants at the event

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The maiden edition of Corporate Workout which was organized by Charles Owusu-Ansah President of Functional Sports League Ghana-FSLG and C. E. O of Health and Fitness matters-HFM came off on May 1 with huge patronage from the corporate world.

Corporate workout is dedicated to workers to promote an active lifestyle and to educate workers on the need and importance of physical activity and proper nutrition to combat the growing number of sicknesses owing to inactive lifestyles and not eating right.

Participants were taken through aerobics and educated on what to eat after exercise.

Charles Owusu-Ansah in an interview with the press, advised workers to make exercise their sports and therapy and promised to organize more of such events in the not-too-distant future.

“The purpose was to bring corporate workers together and educate them on the need to be physically active and the need to eat properly after exercising. I taught them how to exercise.

He disclosed that the event will be held annually to promote and raise awareness among corporate workers on the need to keep physically active.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job