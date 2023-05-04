Massive turnout for maiden edition of Corporate Workout

Some participants at the event

The maiden edition of Corporate Workout which was organized by Charles Owusu-Ansah President of Functional Sports League Ghana-FSLG and C. E. O of Health and Fitness matters-HFM came off on May 1 with huge patronage from the corporate world.

Corporate workout is dedicated to workers to promote an active lifestyle and to educate workers on the need and importance of physical activity and proper nutrition to combat the growing number of sicknesses owing to inactive lifestyles and not eating right.



Participants were taken through aerobics and educated on what to eat after exercise.



Charles Owusu-Ansah in an interview with the press, advised workers to make exercise their sports and therapy and promised to organize more of such events in the not-too-distant future.

“The purpose was to bring corporate workers together and educate them on the need to be physically active and the need to eat properly after exercising. I taught them how to exercise.



He disclosed that the event will be held annually to promote and raise awareness among corporate workers on the need to keep physically active.