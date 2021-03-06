Match Preview: King Faisal vs Liberty Professionals

King Faisal Babes

King Faisal will lock horns with Liberty Professionals at Techiman on Matchday 17 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Both teams come into this contest having lost their matches on matchday 16 and will aim to bounce back with a win in this fixture.



King Faisal lost away to Ebusua Dwarfs by a lone goal whilst Liberty were beaten at home by Hearts of Oak.



The “Insha Allah boys” will fancy themselves to get all three points at home.



They have lost just once at Ohene Ameyaw park but they find themselves among the bottom three clubs in the League log.



Liberty Professionals, on the other hand, have just one away win in their last three games, a 1-0 win against AshantiGold at Obuasi.



The Scientific Soccer lads currently sit 16th on the standings with 15 points while King Faisal are placed 17th with 14 points.

Probable line-ups:



King Faisal XI



Kaisan Yuisu ,Faridu Laweokpo Joseph, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Pius Baffour, Toufic Razak, Wadudu Yakubu, Elvis Nyarko, Frimpong Boateng , Kwame Peprah, Kwadwo Frimpong, Micheal Amoh



Liberty Professionals XI



Kofi Baah GK, Samuel Amofa, Michael Nii Laryea, Ernest Danso, Evans Owusu, Prosper Ahiabu, Stanley Ampaw, Abraham Wayo, Maxwell Ansah, Kweku Karikari, Simon Appiah



Match Officials:

REFEREE: Frederick Samena



ASSISTANTS: Frederick Danful & Jasper Adenyo



4TH REFEREE: Bashiru Dauda



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Charles Darkwah



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Obed Anane Frimpong