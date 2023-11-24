Match Preview of Aduana FC v Accra Lions in matchday 12 of GPL

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars and Accra Lions will lock horns at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the Ghana Premier League.

Both teams suffered defeats in their last Premier League games and will be aiming for maximum points in the week twelve clash of the domestic top-flight campaign.



It promised to be a thrilling encounter in Dormaa as both teams eye a return to winning ways on Sunday.



The two-time Ghana Premier League winners are enjoying a descent campaign and are currently at the summit of the standings. They have suffered just a defeat in their last five games, winning four in the process.

The Ogya lads are yet to beat Accra Lions in their last four meetings in the Ghanaian top-flight and are eyeing their scalp this time. Aduana have drawn three times whiles losing one against Accra Lions in their last four games.



On the other hand, Accra Lions have managed two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five Ghana Premier League games. despite being unimpressive on home turf, Ibrahim Tanko’s outfit have managed to pick some valuable points in their away games and are hoping for a positive result against the Dormaa-based club.



Accra Lions are 14th on the league standings with 13 points.