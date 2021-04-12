Match Report: Amed Toure sends Medeama into Top 4 as Dreams crash at Tarkwa

Amed Toure

Amed Toure scored the only goal as Medeama SC edged Dreams FC in a Ghana Premier League Match Week 19 fixture at Tarkwa.

The former Asante Kotoko and Bechem United striker has been on a roll since joining the Mauves and Yellow this year.



Having scored a brace on his debut, the striker bagged a brace as Medeama recorded a 2-0 win over visiting Dreams.



Toure opened the scoring for his side in the first half after just 16 minutes of play.



Their cause was helped when Dreams FC were reduced to ten men following a red card shown to Farhad Suleiman.



Medeama who had an unbeaten home record to protect held on wonderfully into the break with their noses still in front.

Back from recess, the home side worked the game with their own pace and style, gradually sucking life out of Dreams FC’s play.



Medeama were not done yet, likewise Amed Toure who added a second to increase his side’s lead after 68 minutes.



The goal finally broke down the Dreams FC setup who looked set for defeat.



The win lifts Medeama to the Top 4 as they now have 30 points. This gives their title chase much belief as they now trsil the new league leaders Asante Kotoko by 4 points.



For Dreams, the result dents their title aspirations as they still are stuck on 27 points and lie 6th on the table.