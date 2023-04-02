Match Report: Asante Kotoko humiliate RTU 4-0 in Kumasi

Augustine Agyapong scored first for Kotoko

Defending champions Asante Kotoko beat Real Tamale United 4-0 in their match week 25 game played at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The home side started the game very well, Brazilian attacker Medeiros nearly got into position to cause damage but he was flagged offside.



In the 12th minute, striker Steven Mukwala had a chance to set the ball up for Oppong in an open goal but his pass was too heavy.



Real Tamale United goalkeeper, Yaw Osei was sent off for handling the ball outside his area in the 33rd minute. A free kick was given to the home side.



Augustine Agyapong stepped behind the free kick and scored in the 36th minute.



After the break, the visitors tried to gain control of the game and attack the Porcupine Warriors.

Asante Kotoko added their second goal in the 47th minute. Steven Mukwala scored from the penalty spot.



The Ugandan striker scored his second goal of the night and Kotoko's second in the 64th minute. Medeiros De Souza scored Kotoko's fourth goal in added time.



Asante Kotoko is 5th on the league table with 38 points and RTU is 11th with 32 points.



The Reds will play Berekum Chelsea in their next game while RTU will take on Gold Stars.