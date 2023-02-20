0
Match Report: Black Queens record impressive win over Benin to start Nora Hauptle era

The friendly game played at the Friendship Stadium in Cotonou, Benin saw the Black Queens score thrice in the first half to run away with the win.

Princella Adubea gave the Black Queens the lead 28 minutes into the game to set the tone for the dominate victory.

Ghana doubled their lead nine minutes later through Princess Owusu, who is making her debut.

Evelyn Badu scored a delightful volley to make it 3-0 for the Black Queens at the stroke of half-time to wrap up the scoring.

There were no further goals in the second half as Swiss coach Nora Hauptle had a dream debut as Ghana coach.

The Black Queens will next play Togo on February 25 to round up their friendlies this month.

 

