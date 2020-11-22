Match Report: Elmina Sharks FC 1-1 Liberty Professionals

Elmina Sharks took on Liberty

Elmina Sharks FC failed to take advantage of their home ground as they were held by Liberty Professionals at the Nduom Sports Complex on Sunday.

The two teams shared the spoils with a 1-1 scoreline at the end of the encounter in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.



Sharks ended the game with 10-men after defender Dennis Mensah was sent off in the second half.



Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong made three changes to starting lineup from the opening fixture last week.



Isaac Donkor, Benjamin Tweneboah and Alhaji Mustapha came in place of Kingsley Adjei, Emmanuel Addington and James Bissue respectively.



David Ocloo also made two alterations to his Liberty squad as Ben Nash Quansah and Godfred Atuahene were left out of the starting lineup.



Paul Kwame and Emmanuel Kumi earned their first starts of the season.

Tweneboah opened the scoring of the game as he put Sharks in front in the 27th minute.



A brilliant solo run by Tweneboah as he went past his marker to slot the ball home for the hosts.



Liberty had the opportunity to draw level after they were a penalty following a foul on Abdul Razak Boame inside the box.



Sharks goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey saved the spot-kick by captain George William Ansong in the 60th minute.



Sharks defender Mensah was sent off for a second bookable offence.



With one minute to end proceedings, substitute Kwaku Karikari drew Liberty level with a fine finish.