Match Report: Enoch Morrison strikes to give Kotoko 1-0 win against Bechem Utd

Wed, 1 Mar 2023

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko secured a narrow win over Bechem United on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, thanks to a solitary strike from Enoch Morrison.

The Porcupine Warriors today welcomed the Hunters to the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Week 19 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

Following a very good start to the game, the hosts had control over the game and took the lead before the half-hour mark.

A strike from winger Enoch Morrison in the 22nd minute meant that Asante Kotoko went into the break with the lead.

Although Bechem United would put up a fight in the second half, the Hunters could not score and had to succumb to a defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.

Thanks to the win today, Asante Kotoko have climbed to second on the 2022/22023 betPawa Ghana Premier League table.

Asante Kotoko will now travel to the capital city for their next game against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The same game will be used to honour Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo as the President's Cup.

