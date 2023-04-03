Match Report – Great Olympics 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

The win comes as a huge relief to the Olympics fans and players

Great Olympics secured a crucial victory against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, ending their five-game winless streak in the league.

The pressure was on Olympics to deliver, having lost three and drawn twice in their previous five matches, and they rose to the occasion with an impressive performance.



The first goal of the game came in the 41st minute through striker Yussif Razak, providing much-needed relief for the home team. Razak then doubled the lead just two minutes into the second half, extending Olympics' advantage and putting them firmly in control of the match.



However, Chelsea refused to give up and fought back with determination, eventually scoring a goal through Isaac Kwakye Osei to set up a tense finish to the match. Despite the late scare, Olympics held on to secure a crucial three points that moved them out of the bottom three.

The win will come as a huge relief to the Olympics fans and players, who have endured a difficult season so far. The team can now look forward to building on this result and improving their league position in the remaining fixtures.



For Berekum Chelsea, the defeat means they remain in eighth place in the league standings and have now gone four games without a win. The team will need to regroup and work on their tactics to get back to winning ways in their next match.