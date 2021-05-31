Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Berekum Chelsea, Phobians retain tight grip on top spot

Accra Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak maintained their position at the summit of the table after a 2-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have extended their winning run to five games (while scoring 8 goals and conceding zero in the process) following Sunday’s result.



Two goals in the opening half-hour was enough as the league leaders breezed past the Bibires.



Benjamin Afutu gave Hearts the lead with a powerful header from a well-taken corner by Salifu.



The in-form midfielder has now scored two goals in his last three games after managing only two goals in his previous 19 games in the competition.



The hosts doubled their lead courtesy of Obeng Junior’s brilliant finish to seal the victory.



The 27th-minute strike was the attacker’s 4th goal in his last 6 games.

The next hurdle for Hearts of Oak on matchday 28 is the Ga Mashie derby city rivals Great Olympics.



While Chelsea will look to bounce back at home to King Faisal.



Match Summary:



Hearts of Oak 2-0 Berekum Chelsea



9’ Benjamin Afutu 27’ Obeng Junior