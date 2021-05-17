Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-0 Elmina Sharks

Isaac Mensah and Benjamin Afutu were on target as Hearts of Oak laboured to a 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks on Sunday evening.

Despite their dominance in the opening first 45 minutes at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians struggled to find the breakthrough.



Hearts squandered a golden opportunity to take the lead after they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of halftime.



However, Victor Aidoo’s kick was saved by the Sharks goalkeeper to keep the scores at 0-0 at the break.



After the recess, the home team kept probing for the opener with no success until past the hour mark when the stars finally aligned in their favour.



Hearts got their noses in front in the 65th minute after Isaac Mensah capitalized on an error from Sharks to put his team ahead.

Sharks goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey struggled to control a back pass from Suraj Ibrahim and his clearance came off the substitute straight into a yawning net.



Midfielder Benjamin Afutu put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute to make it three wins in a row for Coach Samuel Boadu.



The win takes Hearts up to second place, two points adrift league leaders Asante Kotoko.



Match Summary:



Hearts of Oak 2-0 Elmina Sharks

65’ Isaac Mensah, 79’ Benjamin Afutu



Nasco Man of the match: Benjamin Afutu (Hearts of Oak)



Watch highlights of the match below:



