Match Report: Hearts of Oak draw goalless against Samartex

Hearts Samartex FmhavTLXoAoOpqU.jfif Hearts of Oak failed to score on their return to the Accra Sports Stadium

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak have been left frustrated following a goalless draw with Samartex FC on Sunday afternoon.

The Phobians today locked horns with the Week 13 opponent of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

In a game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak was expected to record a win to merit a maximum of three points.

Unfortunately, that was not meant to be.

The Phobians did dominate the game but could not do enough to secure the win. A resolute performance from the visitors throughout the contest denied Hearts of Oak a goal as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

While Hearts of Oak remain in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table, the team’s inability to win means that the team has missed out on closing the gap between the team top at the top of the log, Aduana Stars.

