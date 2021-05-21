Match Report: Hearts of Oak move to 1st position with a win over Eleven Wonders

•Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's strike moves Hearts of Oak from second to first

• Accra Hearts of Oak are leading the Ghana Premier League table for the first time since 2016



• A win for Asante Kotoko over WAFA will send the Phobians back to the second spot



Accra Hearts of Oak has moved to the first position on the Ghana Premier League for the first time since 2016 after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders by a lone goal.



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr's 26th-minute strike inside the first half was enough for the Phobians who have now taken the first spot on the League table.



After an end-to-end action at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Friday, May 21, 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak took the lead inside the first thirty minutes of the game due to a defensive blunder by the Wonders' defenders.

The home side came blazing in the second half but a resolute Hearts of Oak team kept their head in the game to secure victory.



Eleven Wonders had a penalty call in the second half after a ball hit the hand of Robert Addo Sowah in the Hearts of Oak penalty box but the referee waved on for the game to continue.



Accra Hearts of Oak now lead the table with 46 points but it’s likely Asante Kotoko may overtake them to 48 points with a win over WAFA on Saturday, May 22, 2021.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



