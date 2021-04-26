Match Report : Inter Allies 0-1 King Faisal

King Faisal

King Faisal made a statement in their bid for survival with a 0-1 away win over Inter Allies.

A first-half strike by Zubairu Ibrahim was enough to give King Faisal their first away win of the season.



It was Inter Allies who started the game very and look set to break the deadlock.



Danlad Ibrahim produced a great save from Samuel Armah just after the 5th minute.



Sunday Kalu came close again in the 10th minute but Danlad Ibrahim did well to save the danger.



King Faisal took a surprise lead through Zubairu Ibrahim, the attacker taps home from Kwame Peprah’s effort to give his side the lead.

Allies responded very well and pilled pressure on the visitors.



Samuel Armah came close to restoring parity but his shot went wide.



King Faisal held on to their led till the blast of the first-half whistle.



After the break, Inter Allies came back strongly and pushed the visitors back.



Samuel Armah came close again but Danlad Ibrahim was up to the task.

King Faisal defended gallantly and managed their 0-1 lead till the blast of the final whistle.



Scorers



15′ Zubairu Ibrahim



Inter Allies



Rashid Seidu, Paul Abanga, Agyemang Badu , Emmanuel Adjetey, Mohammed Kadiri, Desmond Abuga, Richard Arthur, Samuel Armah, Hamza Nassiru, Sunday Kalu.

King Faisal



Adams Abdul Jabal, Atta Kusi, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Richard Akrofi, Gabo Mohammed, Enoch Morrison, Frimpong Boateng, Samudeen Ibrahim, Sulley Mohammed Kwadwo Frimpong,



Man of the match



Wadudu Yakubu