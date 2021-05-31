Match Report: Inter Allies 3-0 Medeama SC, Capelli boys dent Medeama title hopes

Rock-bottom Inter Allies put a huge dent in Medeama’s Premier League title hopes on Matchday 27.
It was another lacklustre display away from home by the Mauve and Yellows as Allies inflicted a 3-0 defeat at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday,
After a barren opening 45 minutes, the Capelli boys turned on the style in the second half to secure a vital win in their bid for survival.
Substitute Andy Okpe broke the deadlock with a beautiful header in the 72nd minute before Nafiu Sulemana scored a quick-fire double late in the game to seal all three points.
Despite the win, Inter Allies remain bottom of the league table with 26 points while Medeama are 5th with 43 points.
Match Summary
Inter Allies 3-0 Medeama SC
Andy Okpe 71’, Nafiu Sulemana 89’ 90’
