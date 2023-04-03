Match Report – Karela United 1-0 Samartex FC

Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory

Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Samartex at CAM Park on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Richard Berko’s first-half goal was enough to secure all 3 points for the Nzema-based side. It was the kind of response Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu was expecting from his side after their 3-2 defeat to King Faisal in Abrankese. The Pride and Passion moved from 13th to 11th position on the League log after the win. They travel to Medeama for their next match.

Samartex played well on the day but will be disappointed with the result especially as their poor form away from home continues. Annor Walker’s boys have just one away game this term. They remain in 9th position and host Accra Lions for their next game.