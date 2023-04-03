0
Menu
Sports

Match Report – Karela United 1-0 Samartex FC

Karela United Starting Eleven Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United returned to the winning track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Samartex at CAM Park on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Richard Berko’s first-half goal was enough to secure all 3 points for the Nzema-based side. It was the kind of response Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu was expecting from his side after their 3-2 defeat to King Faisal in Abrankese. The Pride and Passion moved from 13th to 11th position on the League log after the win. They travel to Medeama for their next match.

Samartex played well on the day but will be disappointed with the result especially as their poor form away from home continues. Annor Walker’s boys have just one away game this term. They remain in 9th position and host Accra Lions for their next game.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha