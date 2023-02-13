0
Match Report- Karela United 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Karela United Starting Eleven Karela were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute which was converted by Evans Adomako

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over relegation threatened side Kotoku Royals at CAM Park on Sunday, February 12 2023.

Shaibu Tanko’s boys were hoping to recover from their 2-0 defeat to Gold Stars at Dun's Park, and they responded positively by taking an early lead on 12 minutes through Kharim Ayeh.

The home side’s celebrations were cut short as Royals equalized six minutes later through Richard Dzikoe.

Karela were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute which was converted by Evans Adomako to restore their lead.

The two sides went on half-time with the score at 2-1.

The second half produced no goals as Karela held on to their goal advantage to secure all three points at home.

The Pride and Passion are 2 points above the relegation zone after the win. Kotoku Royals remain at the foot of the League standings.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
