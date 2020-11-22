Match Report: King Faisal 1-1 Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars

King Faisal fought above themselves to pick a 1-1 draw against a ten-man Aduana Stars on Matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

King Faisal FC were highly rated by the bookies going into the Week 2 encounter against Aduana Stars.



The Insha Allah Boys grabbed headlines last week after their magnificent display against WAFA at Sogakofe despite returning to Kumasi empty-handed.



Coach Slaviša Boži?i?’s side started the match against Aduana Stars on the back foot after Yahaya Mohammed glided home from a rebound for the visitors in the 41st minute.



King Faisal returned from recess with a determination to draw level and possibly win the game.



The hosts piled pressure on Aduana Stars but couldn’t find the leveller.

Aduana’s effort was undone by after Isaac Kwain was given his marching orders in the 66th minute for a clumsy play.



King Faisal made the numerical advantage count on the scoresheet after Benjamin Boateng close-range shot deceived the inspirational goalkeeper Joseph Adjei.



The hosts probed for the winner but couldn’t bury the chances that came their way.



Aduana also had their moments to regain their lead but just like King Faisal left their scoring boots at home.



The result has moved King Faisal to 12th on the table with 1 point while Aduana sit just above them in 11th spot despite playing one less game.