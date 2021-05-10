Match Report: Liberty Professionals 0-0 Medeama

Liberty Professionals drew with Medeama

Medeama SC have dropped two vital points in the Ghana Premier League title race following a 0-0 draw away to Liberty Professionals.

The Mauve and Yellow needed to win to keep their chase for the league title alive but were held by the resolute Scientific Soccer lads who are battling to avoid the drop.



The Dansoman-based side have been impressive in their adopted home ground, WAFA park where they are yet to taste defeat in the second round.



They had to dig deep to prevent Medeama from imposing their style in this encounter.



Both sides had enough opportunities to snatch the winner but it was not to be as they settled for a point.



The result means Medeama have dropped down to second place on the standings with 40 points.



While Liberty have moved out of the relegation zone to the 15th position with 25 points.

Match Summary



Liberty Professionals 0-0 Medeama



How both teams lined up:







