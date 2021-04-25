Match Report: Liberty Professionals 2-0 Berekum Chelsea

Liberty Professionals

Liberty Professionals continued their resurgence in the Ghana Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win against Berekum Chelsea.

A goal in each half from Abraham Wayo and Amadu Adamu propelled Liberty to their third consecutive win.



Liberty Professionals took an early lead in the game through Abraham Wayo, the winger pounced in a loose ball to give his side the lead.



Liberty Professionals dominated nearly made it 2-0 but Karikari’s shot went wide.



The visitors came in the game at the half-hour mark but couldn’t create any goalscoring chance.



Liberty Professionals held on to their lead till the blast of the first-half whistle.



After the break, Liberty continued from where they left off as they look to increase their lead.

The visitors nearly grab the equalizer through Paul Atta but a great save by Kofi denied him.



Liberty got the second of the day through Amade Adamu, the midfielder curled a beautiful ball to beat the hapless Sammy Adjei.



Despite a late fight from the visitors,Liberty Professionals held on to their lead till the blast of the whistle.



The win has seen Liberty Professionals moved to 14th on the league table.



Scorers



6′ Abraham Wayo

79′ Amadu Adamu



Liberty XI



Kofi Baa, Ahmed Satar, Samuel Amofa, Paul Kwame, Evans Owusu, Razak Simpson, Amadu Awudu, Yahaya Adramani, Razak Simpson, Prosper Ahiabu, Abraham Wayo, Kweku Karikari



Berekum Chelsea



Sammy Adjei, Hanry Ansu, Prince Anane, Jorge Renchi, Stephen Anokye, Ishau Abu, Paul Attah Agyei, Clinton Asamoah, Emmanuel Essiam, Kofi Owusu, Bright Amponsah