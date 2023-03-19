Match Report: Nsoatreman FC trash 3-0 Accra Lions at home

Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC humbled Accra Lions with a 3-0 victory at Nana Kromansah Park on Sunday afternoon in match week 22 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

The hosts scored twice in the first period of game before adding a third in the second to see out Ibrahim Tanko’s side.



The win takes Nsoatreman from the 13th position to 10th (30 points) while Accra Lions are still second with 37 points.



The home side took the lead against the capital-based outfit through a Nana Kwame Junior strike after 31 minutes.



With three minutes to the end of the first half, Mark Agyekum doubled the lead for the Ghana Premier League newcomers to send them into break two goals up.

Hearts of Oak loanee Abu Mohammed Ushau put the game beyond the reach of Accra Lions by scoring the third 10 minutes into the second half for Nsoatreman.



There were no further goals as the game ended with the three goals.



Nsoatreman FC will play as guests to Dreams FC on Sunday, March 26 in week 23 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League while Accra Lions host Bechem United at Accra Sports Stadium a day earlier.