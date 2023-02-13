0
Menu
Sports

Match Report- Samartex 2-1 Legon Cities

Samartex Match Photo Samartex pulled a win against Legon Cities

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Samartex returned to winning ways by beating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

The Timber Giants shot into the lead after 63 minutes when Seidu Abubakar fired home.

Nine minutes away from full-time, Francis Gyetuah added the second to double their advantage.

Legon Cities pulled one back late on through Kofi Kodzi but it was too little too late.

Samartex have now improved to 11th on the league table at half-way stage of the Ghana Premier League.

On the other hand, RTU remain in 8th position with 24 points.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi