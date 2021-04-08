Match Report: ‘Samba delight’ as Asante Kotoko rain goals on Bechem United

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

It rained goals at the Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi as Asante Kotoko unleashed fire and Brimstone on Bechem United.

The Porcupine Warrior clobbered the Hunters in a Ghana Premier League outstanding fixture which had to be re-arranged due to the latter’s participation in Africa.



The game marked the first time, Kotoko was playing at their newly adopted venue and they did not waste time in announcing their presence in the Golden City of Obuasi.



With 11th minutes on the clock, Ghana International defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu unleashed a bullet of a shot after a layup from a free-kick by Fabio Gama.



The Brazilian will double the club’s lead after 36 minutes when he produced a beautiful volley that rifled straight into the Bechem net.



Gama got the ball from an Augustine Okrah pass, however, despite his first touch being loose, he quickly made amends by unleashing the powerful drive even before the Bechem defence could react.



The first half ended with Asante Kotoko comfortably leading by 2 nil.

Back from recess, Kotoko showed no signs of slowing down against a hapless Bechem side.



Inside 63 minutes, debutant Andy Kumi headed in his side’s third and his first goal for the club.



Kumi joined the Porcupine Warriors on deadline day from Division One League side Unistar Academy.



The 22 year old striker was eventually subbed-off during the 79th minute and his replacement, Michael Vinicius came on to complete the rout.



Barely 3 minutes after entering the pitch, the Brazilian striker scored his debut goal. Vinicius profited from a rebound following an earlier shot and placed the ball expertly into the net to make it 4 for Coach Mariano Barreto’s side.



The 4 nil result gives Asante Kotoko’s title pursuit much impetus, They now climb to third on the league log on 31 points, 2 behind table toppers Great Olympics.