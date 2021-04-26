Match Report: WAFA SC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wonders

WAFA SC have compounded Eleven Wonders woes after handing them a 1-0 defeat on Matchday 21 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Techiman based side who came into the fixture troubled with off-field drama all week struggled to find the spark in Sogakope.



A solitary strike in the first half by Abdul Basit was enough to hand the Academy boys all three points at the Red Bull Arena.



WAFA have bounce back from their heartbreaking last-minute defeat at Elmina Sharks last weekend.



They are yet to lose a game at the Red Bull arena this season-winning seven and drawing three in their last ten outings at home.

Match-winner Abdul Basit Issah was named the Nasco Man of the Match at the end of the contents.



The result sees them move up to 10th on the standing with 29 points.



Meanwhile, Wonders’ winless streak continues- with their last League triumph dating back to March 7, 2021, when they beat Legon Cities 1-0 at Ohene Ameyaw Park to wrap up the first round.



They are currently in the relegation zone in 16th place with 22 points.