Match against Central African Republic will be another tough game - Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

The head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Coach Chris Hughton has opened up on his plan for the side going into the final match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

According to him, the game which will be crucial will be a tough clash for the Ghana national team.



He has hence decided to mount a strategy that will help the Black Stars to secure the needed victory to qualify for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.



“Our strategy for the next match is to win. We are playing at home. We know we have to get the result and obviously, it’s a game we know the consequences if we don’t win. From here, we have a break. The players will have to go back to their clubs and they will start preseason and we will be ready for the game in September.

“We have some players missing today so hopefully those players will be available in September. We will be going into another difficult game against Central African Republic and we have to win,” Coach Chris Hughton said after Ghana drew goalless with Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.



The final Group E encounter between Ghana and the Central African Republic will be played in September.