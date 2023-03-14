Match report: Accra Lions 3-2 Dreams FC

The win means the Lions have cut Aduana FC's lead at the top of the league to just two points

Accra Lions edged Dreams FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in Match Week 21 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win means the Lions have cut Aduana FC's lead at the top of the league to just two points. The Fire Boys are on 39 points while Ibrahim Tanko's side has 37 points.



Abass Samari Salifu gave Accra Lions the lead in the 20th minute before Eric Danso Boateng levelled for the visitors in the 45th minute.



Dominic Amponsah restored the lead for the hosts a minute after the hour mark. Thirteen minutes later, Ebenezer Adade pulled the equalizer for Abdul Karim Zito's lads.

Four minutes later, Dominic Amponsah wrapped up his brace with the winner for Accra Lions with 15 minutes left in the game.



Accra Lions held on for the win, extending their winning streak to three games. After the match, Dreams FC are 10th with 27 points.