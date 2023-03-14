0
Menu
Sports

Match report: Accra Lions 3-2 Dreams FC

Accra Lions Vs Dreams FC The win means the Lions have cut Aduana FC's lead at the top of the league to just two points

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions edged Dreams FC 3-2 in a five-goal thriller in Match Week 21 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League on Monday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The win means the Lions have cut Aduana FC's lead at the top of the league to just two points. The Fire Boys are on 39 points while Ibrahim Tanko's side has 37 points.

Abass Samari Salifu gave Accra Lions the lead in the 20th minute before Eric Danso Boateng levelled for the visitors in the 45th minute.

Dominic Amponsah restored the lead for the hosts a minute after the hour mark. Thirteen minutes later, Ebenezer Adade pulled the equalizer for Abdul Karim Zito's lads.

Four minutes later, Dominic Amponsah wrapped up his brace with the winner for Accra Lions with 15 minutes left in the game.

Accra Lions held on for the win, extending their winning streak to three games. After the match, Dreams FC are 10th with 27 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Related Articles: