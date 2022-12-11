Match report: Black Galaxies beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 in a friendly ahead of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies of Ghana

Ghana's Black Galaxies defeated Accra Hearts of Oak in a preparatory game ahead of the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The Ghana Premier League giants opened the scoring through Yaw Amankwa Baafi but the home-based Black Stars came from behind to defeat the Phobians on Sunday, December 10, 2022, at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.



Ghana is in Group C where they face defending champions Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar.



Annor Walker and his charged are keen on making impact at the tournament set to commence on January 13.

Ghana will open its account against Madagascar on January 15.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak also used the game to prepare their players ahead of the Ghana Premier League which continues immediately after the World Cup finals on December 19, 2022.



The Phobians take a trip to Nsoatre for their match day nine game against Nsoatreman FC.