Match report: Dreams FC 2-1 Bechem United

Dreams FC shrugged off competition from Bechem United to get a 2-1 win at home on Sunday. May 23, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.

The Still Believes lads started well with malicious intent to break down the visitors who were ultra-defensive.



Dreams scored the opener before the half-hour mark through Ali Huzaif with a sweet lob over the goalkeeper.



But shortly afterwards, Bechem United found the equalizer through Charles Mensah.



The two teams went into the break on level terms but it was Dreams who were slightly on top and dictating the pace.

In the second half, Dreams FC earned a penalty and Ali elected himself to send the goalkeeper the wrong way.



Later, Huzaif combined with Agyenim to produce a decent cross into the box but substitute Percious Boah was late to arrive for what could have been the third goal.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



