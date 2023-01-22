Match report: Hearts of Oak eliminated from MTN FA Cup in dramatic game

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have been eliminated from the 2022/2023 MTN FA Cup competition at the round of 32 stage.

Dreams FC have ended the Phobians' dominance in the second-tier competition after beating them 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium to secure their first win over Accra Hearts of Oak on the road.



The Dawu-based club took the early lead in the game through striker Agyenim Boateng who took full advantage of a defensive error to win the ball from the feet of Hearts of Oak defender Zakari and made no mistake to score after coming face to face with Richmond Ayi in the 9th minute.



This happened minutes after Hearts Oak have been denied a penalty following the tackle on Enoch Asubonteng in the early stages of the match.



Dreams kept on creating chances but their wastefulness ensure that the first half ended 1-0 with a way back for the Phobians in the second half.



The Phobians came back for the second half with hopes of making amends but couldn't do anything effectively as they wasted the half chances they created.

Dreams defended very well in the second half but let their guard down in the 97th minute when Ishamel committed a needless tackle on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and the Phobians were awarded a penalty.



Samuel Inkoom was ready to take the kick but Benjamin Yorke approached him to pass on the responsibility to him and he missed.



Fortunately, goalkeeper Augustine Koomson stepped off his online before making the save, and a replay was ordered which eventually led to the Dreams FC players boycotting the game for close to three minutes.



The Dreams FC player returned upon the instructions of their coach Karim Zito and Koomson saved the retaken penalty which was taken by Samuel Inkoom.



Goalkeeper Augustine Koomson was awarded the Man of the Match for his heroics in the game.